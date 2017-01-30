Via Grabien:

MEACHAM: “Senator, do you see any merit in the president’s action? What do you believe should be the security screening? What should be the vetting for — for immigrants coming in?”

MURPHY: “Well, listen, it’s — it’s important to remember that no matter how many times he referenced 9/11, the four countries that were of origin for the 9/11 attack, none of them are on this list. And I would argue that we should go towards a discussion about a pathway in which there is absolutely no screening. Right now, people can come to the United States from Europe through the Visa Waiver Program, where we know they have extremist cells, without — if they are citizens in Europe without almost any security vet. And the Europeans have been miserable at sharing information with each other about threats inside that continent. So I would go towards — towards a sort of European vent in looking at screening, and then maybe let’s just make sure that if folks get to this country and we suspect them of having connections to terrorism that they shouldn’t be able to get an assault weapon. That’s a huge liability in our law today. I think those would be two important steps that would make us more safe rather than this EO which makes us less safe.”