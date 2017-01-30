Via WaPo:

The co-founder of Taylor Gourmet angered some Washingtonians today by meeting with President Trump for a photo-op connected to his executive order cutting regulations for small businesses.

Casey Patten, who co-founded the local chain of hoagie shops in 2008, was photographed shaking hands with the president in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. The meeting was first reported by Popville.com, and quickly led to Twitter calls for a boycott from its patrons, many of whom reside in the District of Columbia, which voted overwhelmingly for Hillary Clinton. Patten has not yet responded to multiple requests for comment.

Trump’s policies, including the new travel and immigration ban, were met with days of protests this past weekend. The restaurant industry is a major employer of immigrants. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that, of the 24 million foreign-born workers in the U.S., about 1.7 million are employed in food service and preparation jobs, though the bureau does not include citizenship or immigration status data. According to Pew, the biggest employer of undocumented immigrants in the District is the hospitality industry.