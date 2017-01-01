Publicity stunt.

Via Politico:

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, the country’s largest Muslim civil rights group, filed a lawsuit on Monday challenging the constitutionality of President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily banning people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on behalf of more than 20 people, contends that the president’s order violates the First Amendment’s religious freedom protections. The executive order’s “apparent and true purpose and underlying motive,” the lawsuit charges, is to bar Muslims from certain nations from the country.

The order, which Trump has defended as necessary to protect the U.S. from terrorism and insists is not the full-on Muslim ban he proposed during his campaign, prohibits people from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen from traveling to the U.S. for 90 days.

It also blocks refugees from resettling in the country for 120 days and those from Syria indefinitely, with the suggestion that the U.S. will favor admitting religious minorities seeking refuge when it reinstates the program. That provision is widely understood to mean giving preference to Christians, plans Trump has confirmed verbally.