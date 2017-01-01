Live by the sword, die by the sword knife.

Via Express:

A CHIEF decapitator for Islamic State has been stabbed to death in western Mosul, according to reports.

The depraved jihadi, nicknamed “Abu Sayyaf”, was reportedly killed by unknown individuals west of the ancient city of Nineveh.

A security source told Iraqi News: “An unknown armed group killed on Sunday the Islamic State’s most famous decapitator, the so-nicknamed ‘Abu Sayyaf’.

“The armed group ambushed him at al-Dawasa region, in the western side of the city, and stabbed him several times.”

The source confirmed Sayyaf died immediately.

Sayyaf reportedly led the barbaric practice in the group’s Nineveh faction.

The source added: “He had beheaded 100 violators of the group’s rule, and had used to dump the heads at a well-known hole in al-Khasafa region.”