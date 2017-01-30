So it’s a big tragedy, but let’s make some bucks? Alrighty now…

Via NY Post:

The American Civil Liberties Union has broken its fundraising records after receiving millions in donations in response to backlash over President Trump’s executive order banning people from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the US, according to reports.

The nonprofit organization raked in a total of $24 million from more than 350,000 donations since Saturday, USA Today reported.

“It’s really clear that this is a different type of moment,” ACLU Executive Director Anthony Romero told the newspaper. “People want to know what they can do. They want to be deployed as protagonists in this fight. It’s not a spectator sport.”

