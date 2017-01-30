Mohamed Khadir is of Moroccan ancestry.

Via Mediaite:

Canadian authorities have arrested two people in connection to the Sunday Quebec City mosque attack, identified by Canadian media as Alexandre Bissonnette and Mohamed Khadir.

Police arrested one of the suspects at the scene of the shooting. Per local media reports, the second was apprehended shortly afterwards when he called authorities distraught about what he had done and contemplating suicide. It isn’t entirely clear which suspect is which. Contrary to initial reports that perhaps three shooters were involved, police say all suspects are in custody.

Details about the shooters and their motive are still sparse, but authorities believe it was an act of terror. According to Fox News, Khadir is of Moroccan ancestry. One witness described at least one of the shooters shouting “Allahu Ackbar”– Arabic for “God is great”– and said that both had Quebecois accents.