What was it when Obama actually blocked Iraqis from coming in for 6 months after terrorists were mistakenly allowed to come in in 2011?

Why was there no outrage then?

Why are the people who were in greatest danger in Syria, the religiously persecuted not prioritized under Obama?

Why were the people who worked for the U.S. and promised visas slow-walked by the Obama regime from getting those visas? So much so that some of them were killed will waiting?

But people who could be not adequately vetted, even according to our FBI director, coming from places where ISIS was rampant were allowed in.

Perhaps Chuck can answer all these questions…

Share6
+1
Shares 6