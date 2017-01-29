Chuck Schumer's crying over Muslim refugees. After supporting the attack on Libya that led to the deaths of thousands of Muslim refugees. pic.twitter.com/vELee6v7cp — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 29, 2017

We are going to fight these executive orders tooth & nail, for families like these & for all who still believe in the promise of America. pic.twitter.com/2cY3GbaTAc — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 29, 2017

What was it when Obama actually blocked Iraqis from coming in for 6 months after terrorists were mistakenly allowed to come in in 2011?

Why was there no outrage then?

Why are the people who were in greatest danger in Syria, the religiously persecuted not prioritized under Obama?

Why were the people who worked for the U.S. and promised visas slow-walked by the Obama regime from getting those visas? So much so that some of them were killed will waiting?

But people who could be not adequately vetted, even according to our FBI director, coming from places where ISIS was rampant were allowed in.

Perhaps Chuck can answer all these questions…



