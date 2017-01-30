St. Skittles’ parents, just what American politics needs.

Via Washington Examiner:

The parents of Trayvon Martin, the black Florida teen who was killed by a neighborhood watch volunteer in 2012 that helped inspire the Black Lives Matter movement, are mulling a run for political office — and are setting their sights as far as the White House.

Speaking with USA Today’s Susan Page, Martin’s mother, Sybrina Fulton, said that after years of anti-gun violence activism, they now want to be “a part of the change” as politicians, “instead of just telling somebody else.”

At first, Fulton, and Martin’s father Tracy Martin, said they might campaign for a position at the local level, including county commissioner or city council member.

Asked where it could all go, Fulton replied, “it could go all the way to the White House.”

“There’s no limitations. I think once you embark on a journey, you don’t minimize your goals, you want to maximize your goals,” Martin added.

In February will be five-year anniversary of the Martin’s shooting death at the hands of neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman. A jury found Zimmerman not guilty of second-degree murder the following summer.

