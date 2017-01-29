Gee, why isn’t the media reporting that?

Via Daily Caller:

President Trump defended his executive order that bars the citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the United States.

As thousands of protesters were chanting outside of the White House on Sunday afternoon, the president issued this statement chastising the media for characterizing his order as “a Muslim ban.” (RELATED: Tim Kaine Implies That Officials In Trump’s Administration Are Holocaust Deniers)

“America is a proud nation of immigrants and we will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression, but we will do so while protecting our own citizens and border,” Trump said in a statement. “America has always been the land of the free and home of the brave. We will keep it free and keep it safe, as the media knows, but refuses to say.”

Keep reading…