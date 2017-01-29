She didn’t want a cake, so it’s cool.

Via Biz Pac Review:

Katie Richter took some photos and memorabilia from Trump’s inauguration into Suitable For Framing, an Aspen business, to have them mounted and framed.

As she was looking down at the mementos, she asked the clerk for her recommendations. The clerk told Richter that she couldn’t help her.

When she asked, “Is it because of my political affiliation?” Richter was told yes.

“I was a little befuddled,” Richter Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends.”

Richter said that as she left the shop, she gave the clerk a parting shot.

“I respect your freedom of speech but am happy my vote canceled yours out.”

