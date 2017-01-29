Obama voted present.

Via The Hill:

White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Sunday defended President Donald Trump’s latest executive order on immigration and refugee vetting, arguing the Obama administration originally flagged the seven “countries of particular concern.”

“The Obama administration put these first and foremost,” Spicer told ABC’s “This Week.”

Trump on Friday signed an executive order that calls for a 90-day ban on nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries entering the United States. The countries included are Iran, Iraq, Libya, Sudan, Yemen, Syria, and Somalia.

In February of 2016, the Obama Administration added Libya, Yemen, and Somalia to a list of “countries of concern,” with respect to its visa waiver program.

The release from the Department of Homeland Security notes that Iran, Syria, Iraq and Sudan were already included in the list.

Spicer said on Sunday there are many other Muslim majority countries not included in the ban.

“There’s 46 Muslim majority countries that are not in this 7,” he said.

