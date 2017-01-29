Seven countries flagged by the Obama administration.

Via WCNC:

President Trump’s action of signing an executive order to ban people from several predominantly Muslim countries has sparked backlash and protest across the United States, including in Charlotte.

The demonstrations occurred in some of the largest U.S. airports, including Dallas, Chicago, Boston, New York and our own Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. Six demonstrators were arrested Saturday after protesting at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport for violating the city code of staging protests in airports.

“Here in Charlotte, here in America, refugees are welcome and we will not just sit by silently when folks are summarily being denied entry pretty much based on their religion,” said a peaceful protester at Charlotte-Douglas. “It’s not okay.”

According to CMPD’s Airport Division, around 9 p.m. Saturday approximately 50 protesters formed in two distinct groups at Charlotte-Douglas. Police say a small group was protesting immigration and presidential executive orders while an additional group were protesting community-related issues.

Protesters are allowed to staged on the sidewalk outside the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport terminals.

CMPD said they allow peaceful exercise of free-speech to a “certain point” but at one point Saturday evening a smaller, more aggressive group violated those rules and six individuals were arrested for second-degree trespassing. Two of those arrested also face charges of resisting arrest.

