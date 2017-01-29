Hameed Darweesh worked for the U.S. government for 10 years. He was an interpreter for the Army. He had a special immigration visa promised him by the government for working on our behalf.

We should be letting in those we promised visa to and who are legitimately at risk because of their work for us, as this guy is.

It is unclear if the order was actually meant to apply to him but he was given an additional evaluation under it and then released.

Notice also :26 when he says that “America is the greatest country, the greatest people in the world,” New York Democratic Rep. Nydia Velaquez starts shaking her head “no.”

Share +1 Shares 0



