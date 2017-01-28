SeaTac:

Marching protest INSIDE SeaTac Airport in protest Trump banning the entry of refugees/citizens from 7 countries to USA #komonews pic.twitter.com/yawMsWh8gP — Robin Sarmento (@RobinKOMO4) January 29, 2017

JFK:

This land was made for you and me #JFKTerminal4 pic.twitter.com/tze4aMCs9b — Jim Demonakos (@technogreek) January 29, 2017

Lawyers at McDonalds in O’Hare:

Attorneys have set up shop at the O'Hare McDonald's as they work to get the 18 people held out pic.twitter.com/zueaLgNVA4 — Stacy St. Clair (@StacyStClair) January 28, 2017

