SeaTac:
Marching protest INSIDE SeaTac Airport in protest Trump banning the entry of refugees/citizens from 7 countries to USA #komonews pic.twitter.com/yawMsWh8gP
— Robin Sarmento (@RobinKOMO4) January 29, 2017
JFK:
This land was made for you and me #JFKTerminal4 pic.twitter.com/tze4aMCs9b
— Jim Demonakos (@technogreek) January 29, 2017
Protester and cops in riot-gear #JFKTerminal4 #MuslimBanprotest pic.twitter.com/u0SulWfhiC
— Charlotte Alter (@CharlotteAlter) January 29, 2017
Lawyers at McDonalds in O’Hare:
Attorneys have set up shop at the O'Hare McDonald's as they work to get the 18 people held out pic.twitter.com/zueaLgNVA4
— Stacy St. Clair (@StacyStClair) January 28, 2017