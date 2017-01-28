No hypocrisy there, especially Iran…

Via Daily Caller:

At least six out of the seven countries targeted by President Donald Trump’s latest executive order have visa policies that discriminate against Israel.

Trump signed an executive order Friday temporarily prohibiting citizens from seven majority Muslim countries — specifically Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen — from entering the U.S.

Of that group, Iran, Syria, Libya, Yemen, and Sudan all refuse entry to foreign travelers holding passports or travel documents indicating that they have been to or are affiliated in some way with Israel.

Israeli nationals are not permitted to transit through Iraq, Iran, Libya, Yemen, Syria, or Sudan, even in situations where the traveler does not intend to leave the aircraft.

