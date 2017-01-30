Rapper wars. Vile rapper thug “A” breaks into the home of vile thug rapper “B” and beats the ever-lovin’ crap out of him. Thug “A” is in the slammer with $500k bond. Sounds like a win-win to me. By the way, that’s thug “B” pictured above.

Via Breitbart:

Cops arrested Chicago-based rapper Chief Keef Thursday and charged him in connection with the violent home invasion of his former music producer, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed.

Police say men robbed music producer Ramsay Tha Great at gunpoint. He named Chief Keef — real name Keith Cozart — among those who broke into his home, beat him, and robbed him on January 19.

Chief Keef was taken into custody along with two others at his lavish million-dollar home in Tarzana, California.

Ramsay Tha Great took to social media and gave a detailed description of the violent robbery, and claimed Chief Keef carried an AK-47.

“U really just fucked up dude coming to my house with your phone in your pocket with the location on…….. yea I’m pressing charges on yo ass,” Ramsay Tha Great wrote on Instagram. “You a fucking low life mf niggas out here tryna do positive shit and you still on some goofy Chicago shit . We’ll see u in court.”

