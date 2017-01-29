Did anyone tell Justin some of the 9/11 hijackers came through Canada?

Via The Hill:

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday responded to President Trump’s executive order banning refugees and halting immigration from several countries by welcoming those refugees to Canada.

“To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada” Trudeau tweeted.

The tweets included old photos of Trudeau welcoming Syrian refugees to Canada.

Trump on Friday signed an executive order that he said would provide a thorough vetting of refugees to ensure that “radical Islamic terrorists” cannot get into the United States.

The order indefinitely bars refugees from war-torn Syria and suspends all refugee admissions for four months as officials review the vetting process.

Admission will resume only after vetting has been deemed “adequate” by the secretary of State, the secretary of Homeland Security and Director of National Intelligence.

