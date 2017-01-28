Good!

Via Daily Mail:

The senior U.S. Secret Service agent who said she wouldn’t want to take a bullet for President Trump has reportedly been placed on administrative leave.

Kerry O’Grady, the special agent in charge of the Secret Service’s Denver district, made several posts on social media in the past year criticizing Trump, saying he would be a ‘disaster’ for the country – particularly for women and minorities.

In October, she posted that she would rather go to jail than ‘take a bullet’ for Trump – although she avoided referring to him by name, prompting public outrage.

Keep reading…