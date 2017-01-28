We have seen how the regime change in Libya worked out.

Via JPost:

Russia President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump spoke in favour of their two countries cooperating in Syria to defeat Islamic State in a phone call on Saturday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The two men, in their first call since Trump’s inauguration, also stressed the importance of restoring economic ties between the two countries and of stabilising relations, the Kremlin said.

There was no mention in the Kremlin statement that the issue of easing Western sanctions on Moscow imposed over the Ukraine conflict had been mentioned in the call.