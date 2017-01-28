Soon to be replaced with a goat’s center.

Via Express UK:

A SPECIAL centre built to help and empower women and their babies was “destroyed by migrants” just weeks after it opened, it has emerged.

The Women’s Centre at the refugee camp in Grande-Synthe on the outskirts of Dunkirk, northern France, was gutted by fire only a few weeks after it was officially opened by volunteers.

The centre was opened as a safe place for women refugees and their infants to get emotional support, help and information around feeding babies and young children, and health advice.

It was funded by thousands of pounds raised through crowdfunding.

According to volunteers helping refugees within the camp, which has housed hundreds of migrants trying to get into the UK since 2006, it has been infiltrated by a migrant “criminal gang” that is believed may be responsible for the fire.

It is not clear if this month’s alleged arson has been officially reported to the authorities, but details of it have emerged in online blogs written by volunteers who have visited the camp.

Maddie McMahon, a breastfeeding counsellor from Cambridge who embarked on an separate visit, wrote in a blog on thebirthhub.co.uk of her upset at learning about the fire after previously visiting the centre, and of the criminal gangs.

She said: “The Woman’s Centre is gutted. So are we.

“A devastating fire. The Woman’s Centre was gone. Completely gone. The volunteers and some of the refugee women and children stood around in silence.

“No one knew what to say. We hugged. We cried. We began to ask questions. No one seemed to know what had happened.

“What was clear was that the lorry container that was being converted into a safe, quiet room for the mothers had been broken into and gutted by fire, along with the main space.

“A deliberate act. Whether it was pre-meditated or just the result of desperation and alcohol, we don’t know.

“What we do know is that there are some very bad men.

