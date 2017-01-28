Another careless Democrat.

Via NY Post:

Things are starting to get real for Mayor de Blasio.

First the mayor was questioned for nearly two hours by Manhattan prosecutors over his fund-raising for state Senate elections — and now Hizzoner has agreed to talk to the feds because he wants to convince them to stop investigating him for possible corruption at City Hall, it was reported Friday.

Manhattan US Attorney Preet Bharara set up the meeting with de Blasio, which will be held in the next two weeks without the protection of immunity, according to WNBC/Channel 4.

Sources told the station that the mayor is convinced he can prove to investigators that he has not traded government favors for political donations during his time in office.

The mayor ultimately believes he can sway them to drop their probe, the sources added.

The feds first began zeroing in on the mayor last October, when they subpoenaed thousands of ­e-mails and documents from his office pertaining to his 2013 campaign and nonprofit group, the Campaign for One New York.

The nonprofit was shut down and is charged with promoting the mayor’s progressive agenda, including eliminating income ­inequality, gentrification and police brutality.

It allegedly funneled money from wealthy donors into de Blasio’s campaign coffers. The nonprofit’s campaign finance director, Ross Offinger, has been under scrutiny for his role in the operation.

