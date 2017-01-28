Via Free Beacon:

Amidst employees in tears following the election of Donald Trump, the Environmental Protection Agency is offering counseling sessions on “dealing with change.”

Axios obtained slides from one of the 45-minute seminars, entitled, “Feeling pressured? Worried about change at EPA?”

Topics included “How to deal with change,” “How do you keep your composure and make better decisions under pressure?” “How can you spend your energy more wisely—and have more as a result?” and “How do you recognize and eliminate harmful habits that cause you stress?”

The agency’s Employee Counseling and Assistance Program held the sessions, which also covered “How can you stop yourself from getting hurt and/or angry?”

