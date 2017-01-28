Time to rebuild the Navy instead of changing the duty uniform.

Via Military Com:

President Donald Trump on Wednesday nominated financier and former Army Reserve officer Philip Bilden to be the next secretary of the Navy, saying his business experience would aid him in rebuilding the naval fleet from “its lowest point … in decades.”

Bilden has been widely rumored in recent days as Trump’s pick for the job, a surprise to many who expected former congressman J. Randy Forbes to receive the nomination.

Bilden recently retired as co-founding member and senior adviser of HarbourVest Partners, a private equity investment management firm managing more than $42 billion in assets, according to a White House announcement. He joined the firm in 1991, and became a founding member in 1997 during a management buyout with the predecessor company. In 1996, he moved to Hong Kong to establish the company’s presence in Asia, according to the release.

In the Army, he served as a military intelligence officer, receiving his commission in 1986 following participation in Reserve Officers’ Training Corps while at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. He rose to the rank of captain and worked in detachments supporting the Defense Intelligence Agency, then resigned his commission in 1996 to relocate to Hong Kong for HarbourVest.

Bilden has also served on the boards of a number of nonprofit organizations, including several focused on the military. He is on the board of directors of the United States Naval Academy Foundation and the board of trustees of the Naval War College Foundation, serving there as the chairman of the Center for Cyber Conflict studies, according to the announcement.

Keep reading…