Via Daily Mail:

President Donald Trump directed a new U.S. military buildup during a visit to the Pentagon, where he vowed U.S. might would be unquestioned.

Trump made the visit to swear in retired General James Mattis to be his new Pentagon chief. He hailed Mattis as a ‘generals general,’ having obtained from Congress a waiver to allow him to oversee the Defense Department despite having been in uniform within the last seven years.

“Our military strength will be questioned by no one, but neither will our dedication to peace,” Trump vowed.

He signed a directive calling for the buildup.

Keep reading…