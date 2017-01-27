Via Daily Caller:

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday that calls for “extreme vetting” of people seeking to enter the United States.

The exact details of the order are vague. Trump said that he’s “establishing new vetting measures to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America.”

“We don’t want them here. We want to ensure that we are not emitting into our countries the very threats that our soldiers are fighting overseas,” Trump said during remarks at the Pentagon. “We only want to admit those into our country who love our country, and love deeply our people.”

Keep reading…