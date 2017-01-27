Make sure you have kleenex. This is why people see so much promise in her, she nails it.

Via Free Beacon:

Rep. Mia Love (R., Utah) gave a heartfelt speech to the crowd at the annual March for Life on Friday.

Love told the story of her Haitian immigrant parents who decided not to abort her.

“Each child born and unborn has the potential to open up our world and take us to places and spaces we’ve never imagined,” Love said. “Each living child carries with him or her the potential for greatness.”

Love said that every time a child is killed by an abortion, the potential of the country is killed as well.

“Every time we kill a child, we, all of us, suffer,” Love said. “We lose a little of ourselves and a whole lot of our future.”

