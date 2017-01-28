Solidarity with the Pink Pussy Hat crowd.

Via WISTV:

Boone police have charged four women in a vandalism case that occurred over the weekend.

Taryn Bledsoe, 22, Julia Grainger, 22, Elizabeth Prier, 22, and Hannah Seay, 21, are all charged with seven counts each of misdemeanor graffiti vandalism and one count each of misdemeanor damage to personal property.

Officers said “several subjects” painted “Black Lives Matter,” anti-Trump and anti-police slogans on businesses and a police car. Video and still images show the vandals walking on King Street before 4 a.m. Saturday.

The damage was estimated to be $10,000.

Police initially released images of two women purchasing spray paint from a local store. Monday, Boone police said they were able to talk to them and officers determined those two were not involved in this vandalism. They are not being charged.

“The cost of cleaning or repainting a police vehicle is not coming from President Trump but Boone taxpayers,” Chief Dana Crawford said.

“We obviously know more than we are releasing at this point to give the suspects a brief opportunity to surrender themselves,” Crawford said to end his statement.

The four women arrested were each given a $1,500 bond pending a court appearance on March 1.