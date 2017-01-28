Room to destroy…

As Baltimore struggles with a deadly start to the year, the mayor and police commissioner on Wednesday called on help from the community, other city agencies, prosecutors and even the president to help slow a pace of one homicide a day.

Twenty-six people have been killed in the year’s first 25 days. Police Commissioner Kevin Davis tried to assure residents that the department is doing everything it can, allocating more officers to patrol and redeploying gang and other special units to areas of the city where violence is the worst.

“We’re all very aware of the violence plaguing our city,” Davis said at a wide-ranging news conference at police headquarters. “We absolutely acknowledge and condemn the violence occurring in the city of Baltimore.”

According to the most recent police crime statistics, total shootings are up 44 percent compared to this time last year, while homicides are up 50 percent for the period. Carjackings, a major problem for police in 2016, are up more than 60 percent. There have been at least 39 reported carjackings in 2017.[…]

The past two years have seen an unusual surge in violent crime that traces back to the unrest that followed the death of Freddie Gray from injuries sustained in the back of a police van in April 2015. The number of homicides in Baltimore jumped from 211 in 2014 to 344 in 2015 — the most per capita in the city’s history.

Last year, Baltimore ended the year with 318 homicides. Many major cities have also seen increases in violent crime, most dramatically in Chicago, which had 762 homicides last year.

