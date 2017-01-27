Indoctrination, come to fruition…

Via Daily Mail:

Former President Barack Obama spent months refusing to comment on who his daughter Malia cast her ballot for last November when she voted in her first ever election, but did reveal two weeks ago in his final White House press conference that she and sister Sasha were ‘disappointed’ by Donald Trump’s victory.

And this past Monday, just four days after her father vacated the Oval Office, Malia made it clear just how disappointed she was in the new commander-in-chief by joining a rally protesting his plans to revive the Dakota Access pipeline project.

The 18-year-old student, who will be heading off to Harvard University later this year, was one of approximately 100 people who gathered on Main Street at the Sundance Film Festival to let it be known how upset she was with President Trump’s plan to move forward with the controversial transport system.

The group braved the blistering cold and heavy snowfall as they held up signs reading ‘Exist. Resist. Rise.’ and ‘Impeach corporate control.’

