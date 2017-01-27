More lovely parting gifts…

Via Washington Examiner:

A pro-immigrant program was expanded under President Obama that paid U.S. firms $2.7 billion to hire 180,000 foreign “students,” jobs that likely otherwise would have gone to Americans, according to a new report.

The so-called “Optional Practical Training” was supposedly set up for foreign students but actually included no training and put college graduates in the high-paying jobs for three years.

The Center for Immigration Studies, which on Friday urged President Trump to stop the program, estimated that the jobs paid $60,000, suggesting a total of $11 billion in annual wages lost to American workers, over $32 billion over three years. In his Inaugural Address, Trump advocated an “America First” theme.

