If you weren’t aware you were at a leftist march, you will now find out when you get all the emails and reach out info from all the march organizers…

Via Daily Mail:

Participants in the Women’s March in Washington unknowingly sent their personal information to a group that said it was conducting a text message ‘head count’ last week – and the information could be shared with hundreds of consultants, activists and outside groups who organized the events.

While the third-party group that collected the cell phone data said it will only be shared with march organizers, it has not specified who the ‘organizers’ include.

The Women’s March in Washington, D.C. and sister marches around the U.S. were led by a coalition of consultants, activists, and partner groups ranging from the Communist Party USA to Occupy Wall Street.

Marchers were encouraged on social media and by celebrities like Jamie Lee Curtis to text ‘Count Me’ to the phone number 89800, so that organizers could conduct of a head-count of participants.

