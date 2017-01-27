Meeting over the bust of Winston Churchill, which Trump brought back. Symbolic…

Via Daily Mail:

Theresa May and Donald Trump opened a crucial new era in the Special Relationship today as they held their first meeting in the Oval Office.

The Prime Minister became the first world leader to visit the US president at the White House, sealing their fledgling alliance with a warm handshake.

The pair also bonded over a bust of Churchill – which Mr Trump has moved into the famous office in a mark of respect to the wartime leader and Britain.

