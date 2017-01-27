Pull the money and you kill the beast…
Via Daily Mail:
The Trump Administration said on Thursday night that it is pulling back advertising promoting HealthCare.gov as open enrollment draws to a close for this year.
The Health and Human Services Department said in a statement that the government has pulled back about $5million in ads as part of an effort to cut costs.
The statement said HHS has already spent more than $60million to promote sign-ups this year under former President Barack Obama’s healthcare law.
Former Obama officials immediately accused the new administration of ‘sabotage’.