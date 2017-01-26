Via Daily Mail:

A joyful rescue dog showed just how much she loves her foster mom for keeping her and her puppies safe.

In an adorable video, Grayce the pit bull, expressed her gratitude to foster mom Stevoni Wells Doyle when she gently picked up her 11 puppies and placed each of them in her lap.

Doyle took Grayce in while she was still pregnant. The sweet dog gave birth to 10 boys and one girl in Doyle’s home.

In the video, the happy dog was seen placing the last three pups in her arms as her foster mom sat on the floor.

