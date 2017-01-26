Really? You’re going to take time in a nuclear crisis to have a vote? From Democrats? Good luck with that…

Via Daily Mail:

Two Democratic lawmakers have put forward bill that would take away President Trump’s access to the nuclear codes.

The new law, introduced by Senator Edward Markey of Massachusetts and Rep. Ted Lieu of California, would prevent the President from launching nuclear weapons without first a obtaining a congressional declaration of war.

Under current legislation, the US president can launch a nuclear strike regardless of whether or not America is under attack.

In a statement, Markey said that nuclear war is the ‘gravest risk to human survival,’ and expressed concerns about Trump having access to the nuclear button.

After introducing the bill Markey said he was concerned by Trump’s past assertions that he would consider using nuclear weapons against terrorists.

