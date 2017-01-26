Looks like the threat of pulling funds is working.

Via NY Post:

One of America’s biggest metropolitan areas has submitted to President Trump’s call for an end “sanctuary cities” — as the Mayor of Miami-Dade County has ordered his jails to comply with requests from federal immigration officials, according to a report.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez said he made the move for fear of Trump’s executive order threatening to cut funds to “sanctuary cities,” according to the Miami Herald.

“In light of the provisions of the Executive Order, I direct you and your staff to honor all immigration detainer requests received from the Department of Homeland Security,” Gimenez wrote to one of his top jail executives, the report said.

