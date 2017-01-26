Oh, I can’t even begin to say how happy this makes me, particularly canning Patrick Kennedy who was one of the people responsible for leaving people hanging in the wind in Benghazi with no security.

Cleaning house of all the Clinton cronies.

Via CNN:

Two senior administration officials said Thursday that the Trump administration told four top State Department management officials that their services were no longer needed as part of an effort to “clean house” at Foggy Bottom. Patrick Kennedy, who served for nine years as the undersecretary for management, Assistant Secretaries for Administration and Consular Affairs Michele Bond and Joyce Anne Barr, and Ambassador Gentry Smith and Ambassador Gentry Smith, director of the Office for Foreign Missions, were sent letters by the White House that their service was no longer required, the sources told CNN. All four, career officers serving in positions appointed by the President, submitted letters of resignation per tradition at the beginning of a new administration. Keep reading…

