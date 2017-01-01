Then again, Pelosi’s complete lack of decency won’t come as a surprise to anyone.

WASHINGTON, D.C., January 26, 2017 – House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi maligned traditional, hard-working Americans last week, slamming them as hypocritical oppressors.

Questioned about the disconnect that white, working-class voters feel between themselves and the Democratic Party, the California Democrat lashed out. She cast her party as righteous saviors against traditional, patriotic Americans and painted Republicans, people of faith, and pro-lifers as phonies who victimize others.

“They pray in church on Sunday and then prey on people the rest of the week,” she stated. “And while we’re doing the Lord’s work by ministering to the needs of God’s creation, they are ignoring those needs, which is to dishonor the God who made them.”