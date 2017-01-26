In fairness, the peso was never worth anything anyway.

Via Business Insider:

The peso was tumbling Thursday after Mexico’s president, Enrique Peña Nieto, announced he had canceled a meeting scheduled for next week with President Donald Trump.

The peso was down by 1.2% at 21.3175 per dollar as of 11:57 a.m. ET.

The currency had been up by as much as 0.8% at 20.9358 per dollar at about 8:50 a.m. ET.

“This morning we have informed the White House that I will not attend the meeting scheduled for next Tuesday with the @POTUS,” Peña Nieto tweeted, according to an online translation.

Keep reading…