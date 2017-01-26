Ungrateful little jerk.

Via Daily Mail:

Former President Barack Obama may have spared intelligence leaker Chelsea Manning more than a quarter-century of jail time, but the disgraced Army private sounds less than grateful.

In her first published column since Obama commuted her 35-year sentence, Manning slammed him as a weak leader with ‘few permanent accomplishments,’ calling on liberals to strike a more militant posture as Republican Donald Trump takes power in the White House.

‘The one simple lesson to draw from President Obama’s legacy: do not start off with a compromise,’ Manning wrote for The Guardian.

‘They won’t meet you in the middle. Instead, what we need is an unapologetic progressive leader.’

