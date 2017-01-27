The mayor goes on to say “we are on the side of the rule of law” by protecting illegal aliens from arrest and deportation. He obviously needs a remedial course in U.S. government and history.

Illegal aliens are costing the taxpayers of this country over $115 billion per year in housing, food, education, incarceration and healthcare. Here is an interactive chart that show the cost per state. Note that most of the data is 4 to 5 years old. Go to the chart and see how much illegals are costing your state:

Via Daily Caller:

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray said on MSNBC Thursday that the Constitution dictates cities harbor illegal immigrants. “$72 million goes to your city for federal funding, and you are at risk of losing a lot of at,” MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson first posed to Murray. “At any point, mayor, have you reconsidered when you look at these numbers and the money that goes to Seattle, have you reconsidered being a sanctuary city? Has that ever crossed your mind? “It hasn’t,” the Washington Democrat flatly responded. “It means we would betray the Constitution of this country.” “This is a city that is not going to allow children to be taken out of their schools and neighbors taken out of their homes,” he continued. “You said, ‘I’ believe we’re being coerced. Actually, the Constitution says that the President is coercing us.”

