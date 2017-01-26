As I’ve said before, I say again today, if there is a move to deport immigrants, I say then start with me. pic.twitter.com/elejUuKS9J — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 25, 2017

I’m down with that…

Cuomo is of course intellectually dishonest (and probably otherwise), using the term “immigrant” when the question is about illegal aliens.

Not to mention that Andrew Cuomo is no immigrant. He is the rich pampered son of the former N.Y. Governor Mario Cuomo, who assumed he was entitled to the position as if by birthrate.

People who have sworn to uphold the laws of our land, like Gov. Cuomo, should also be upholding the immigration laws otherwise they are violating their oaths.

