Some Democrats are certifiable. First, Gov. Cuomo says he’ll be first to be deported if “immigrants” are deported, which of course isn’t happening. Now Madeleine Albright weighs in on another imaginary “threat”: the Muslim registry.

Via Daily Caller:

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright claimed Wednesday she would register herself a Muslim as an act of defiance against President Donald Trump’s immigration plans.

“I was raised Catholic, became Episcopalian & found out later my family was Jewish. I stand ready to register as Muslim in #solidarity,” Albright tweeted.

Keep reading…