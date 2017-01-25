Update to this story. My guess is liberal Tim Marchman is even now hiding in his closet, regretting his offer…

Via Washington Examiner:

First, Deadspin’s editor-in-chief shot himself in the foot. Now, he’s about to get punched in the face.

After his magazine told Ted Cruz to “eat shit,” Marchman taunted supporters of the Texas senator, tweeting that not one “is willing to face me in the UFC octagon.” That could end up the most painful mistake of his journalistic career.

Army Ranger turned UFC fighter and all-American badass Tim Kennedy answered the call.

Weighing in at 185 and standing 5’11, the brawler has collected 18 wins, including six knockouts and eight submission wins. And in addition to a black belt Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, he’s earned the Army’s Bronze Star for valor outside the ring while serving under fire in Iraq.

