Next: fire her butt.

Via Washington Examiner:

The premier association for former U.S. Secret Service agents Wednesday expelled the special agent who suggested she wouldn’t take “a bullet” to defend President Trump because she considered him “a disaster” for the country.

Kerry O’Grady, the agent in question who runs the Secret Service’s Denver office, was an associate member of the association until Wednesday when the organization official rescinded her membership. The Association of Former Agents U.S. Secret Service, or AFAUSSS, also known as Old Star, cited comments O’Grady made on Facebook, first reported by the Washington Examiner.

