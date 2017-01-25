Families of those killed by illegal aliens were a big part of Trump’s campaign; he is working to address the problem and the concerns of the victims here.

Via Daily Caller:

The executive order regarding immigration signed by President Donald Trump Wednesday will create an office to study the effects of illegal alien crime, and will seek to find the immigration status of all imprisoned immigrants.

The executive order, Enhancing Public Safety In The Interior Of The United States, will direct the head of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to create an Office for Victims of Crimes Committed By Removable Aliens. This office would be provide services to victims of crimes by illegal immigrants and the family members of such victims. The office would also provide quarterly reports studying the effects of illegal immigrant crime in the U.S.

