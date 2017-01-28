Shortages of snow-dried tofu being reported.

Via Independent UK:

Billionaires in the world’s tech capital Silicon Valley are reportedly preparing for the apocalypse by buying underground bunkers, guns, ammo and motorcycles.

Fearful that artificial intelligence will displace so many jobs that there will be a revolt against those responsible for the technology, the are entrepreneurs readying themselves for doomsday like scenarios.

Reid Hoffman, the co-founder of the professional social network, LinkedIn, told The New Yorker that he believes more than 50 per cent of billionaires in the Californian tech hub are preparing for the worst.

“I own a couple of motorcycles. I have a bunch of guns and ammo. Food. I figure that, with that, I can hole up in my house for some amount of time,” he said.

Others are investing in bunkers and large swathes of land. Antonio García Martínez, a former Facebook product manager, recently purchased five acres on an island in the America’s Pacific Northwest. His island home features generators, solar panels, and weaponry, Business Insider reported.

Known as “preppers” because they are actively preparing for emergencies in the future, discussions routinely take place on internet forums about the best equipment and locations to purchase property.

