Just go. Winter is cold. Indoors has Macbooks and Starbucks.

Via US News:

Most of the demonstrators who gathered on the North Dakota plains to oppose the Dakota Access oil pipeline declared victory and departed their snowy protest camp last month after the Army announced it would halt the project.

Now that President Donald Trump’s administration is pushing to complete the pipeline, the few hundred protesters still living on the wind-whipped prairie must decide what to do — accept the likely defeat and leave, or stay and keep fighting.

Some vow to remain, but Trump’s action seems unlikely to spark a major rejuvenation of the depleted camp of people who dubbed themselves “water protectors.”

Dan Hein, a 43-year-old Ohio man who has been living at the camp since September, was packing Tuesday to go home.

“I knew this was coming,” he said.

But Gena Neal, 43, who came from Oklahoma, said she was staying, even if protests remain subdued.

Keep reading…