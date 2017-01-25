Looks like he’s reviewing a lot of important things, immediately.

Via Daily Caller:

Federal authorities are re-investigating dozens of Syrian refugees allowed into the U.S. who did not receive proper scrutiny under the Obama administration, The LA Times reports.

The lapse in vetting reportedly stems from a 2015 glitch that prevented U.S. authorities from gleaning possible “derogatory” information about the refugees at the time. The glitch prevented relevant personnel from searching CIA databases, which included potentially compromising information on refugees. New investigations include several dozen Syrian refugees, and began before President Trump took office.

