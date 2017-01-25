Delusional.

Via Daily Mail:

Hillary Clinton is considering another run for president – and is mulling the idea of launching a television talk show to soften the ground for 2020.

Clinton would be 73 years old if she were to challenge President Donald Trump – again – and win the White House the next time around.

Launching a TV program now would make her America’s second-oldest female news or talk show host on the small screen, after only Joy Behar of ‘The View.’

Author Ed Klein wrote Wednesday on his blog that according to a Clinton insider, the former secretary of state is open to the idea.

